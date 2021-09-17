Pashinyan: Armenia interested in effective restraint of threat of terrorism in CSTO, SCO regions

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday attended the joint meeting of the leaders of the countries members in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.
The situation in Afghanistan was discussed during this meeting.
In his address at this event, Pashinyan noted, in particular, that Armenia is very interested in the effective restraint of the threat of international terrorism in the CSTO and SCO regions.