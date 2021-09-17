Armenian cross-stone consecrated in Mariupol

An Armenian cross-stone (khachkar) dedicated to the innocent victims of the Ukrainian and Armenian peoples was unveiled and consecrated in the city of Mariupol of Donetsk Region, AnalitikaUA.net reports.
The cross-stone was consecrated by Father Husik Nurijanyan.
Among the attendees of the ceremony were Vice-President of the Union of Armenian of Ukraine Davit Mkrtchyan and representative of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine in Donetsk Region Ruben Makaryan, representatives of the local authorities, clergymen, as well as guests from Armenian communities.