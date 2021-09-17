We are obliged to cancel Robert Kocharyan’s visit to Moscow. This is stated in the statement issued by the opposition “Armenia” alliance of political parties.
“As is known, about a week ago, United Russia Party, the ruling party of the Russian Federation, sent an invitation to leader of “Armenia” alliance of political parties, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan to pay a visit to Moscow.
It was expected that issues related to cooperation between the political parties and a broad range of other issues would be discussed with the Russian side during the visit set to begin on September 19. However, the first instance court of Armenia refused to allow Robert Kocharyan to depart. We are obliged to cancel the visit.
There was no legal reason for rejection by the court since President Kocharyan has already left for Moscow a few times, and the court hadn’t recorded any problem. We are witnessing the authorities’ subsequent repression on the court, and this is targeted at restriction on the political activities of the “Armenia” alliance.
We view this as another manifestation of narrow and personal vindictiveness of the authorities and further evidence of perfect absence of state mindset,” the statement reads.