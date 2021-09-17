Armenia high-tech industry minister receives UK Ambassador

Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland John Gallagher, as reported the news service of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry.
The minister greeted the Ambassador and presented the ministry’s main programs and functions, which cover digitization, the creation of an eco-system and the implementation of educational programs. Khachaturyan also expressed certainty that there is great potential for deepening of the cooperation with the UK in the field of high-tech industry and offered the Ambassador to consider the possibility of the creation of joint enterprises for rearmament of industrial enterprises and the introduction of new technologies in Armenia.
Congratulating the minister on his appointment, the Ambassador stated that the Ministry of High-Tech Industry plays a major role in the country’s development and that he sees many opportunities for cooperation with Armenia.
In the context of development of the sector, the minister attached importance to the role of private enterprises and added that the ministry provides ongoing support to several companies that have achieved success.