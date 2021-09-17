Turkey expects construction of first reactor of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant to end in May 2023

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that construction of the first reactor of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant will end in May 2023, Anadolu reports.

“Construction of the first bloc of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which has 3,000 Russian employees and 10,000 Turkish employees, will end in May 2023. We view this as a very important symbol,” Erdogan said in his speech in Mersin where Turkey’s first nuclear power plant is being built.

Construction of the nuclear power plant is also scheduled to end in 2023 since Turkey will be marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey in 2023.