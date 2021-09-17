Relatives of deceased Armenian soldiers demand that Independence Day event be canceled

A dozen citizens, who are the parents and relatives of servicemen who fell in the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and have gathered to demand that the festive event to be held at Republic Square on September 21 is not held, declined the offer of Assistant to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nairi Sargsyan’s offer to enter the government building, discuss the matter and get acquainted with the program of events for Independence Day.

The relatives of the deceased servicemen insisted and demanded that the Independence Day concert be canceled since holding such an event is inadmissible and is a sign of disrespect towards the memory of the deceased. They demanded that the event at least be delayed and not held until November 10 so that the at least the death anniversaries of the servicemen end. Instead, the parents and relatives suggested organizing a candlelight march to Yerablur Military Pantheon on September 21.

The assistant to the Prime Minister informed that the event will be held since this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Armenia and that the government has decided to hold a big event. He assured that the relatives of the deceased servicemen will also like the event.