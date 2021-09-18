Karabakh Parliament Speaker receives acting Rector of Yerevan State University

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan today received acting Rector of Yerevan State University Hovhannes Hovhannisyan and Chief of Staff of the Rector of Yerevan State University Davit Hovhannisyan, as reported the Media and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly of Artsakh.
Greeting the guests, Tovmasyan presented the life of scientists and students in Artsakh and mentioned that there are certain substantive issues in terms of development of natural sciences. He also emphasized that the pandemic and the war in the fall of 2020 had a devastating impact on the socio-economic, political, as well as academic-educational system in Artsakh.
Acting Rector of Yerevan State University Hovhannes Hovhannisyan stated that the purpose of his visit is to present the University’s participation in the “100 Homes in Artsakh” program, adding that the aim is to show that the University hasn’t coped with what happened and the consequences of the war and is joining the program for Artsakh’s empowerment.
Hovhannisyan also touched upon the agreements on cooperation with various startups and banks and the need for accreditation of new educational programs.
Tovmasyan expressed gratitude to Hovhannisyan for supporting the “100 Homes in Artsakh” program and voiced hope that many other institutions would follow the example.