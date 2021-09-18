News
US Embassy in Armenia: Former Ambassador John Ordway is in Yerevan
US Embassy in Armenia: Former Ambassador John Ordway is in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Former Ambassador of the United States to Armenia John Ordway (2001-04) is currently in Yerevan, the US Embassy said in a statement.

“We are excited to have Ambassador Ordway in Armenia, as the country celebrates 30 years of its independence and we are marking 30 years of U.S.-Armenian diplomatic relations. Ambassador Ordway is looking forward to seeing first-hand some of the achievements of our nearly three decades of partnership and to catching up with old friends and colleagues”, the statement says.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
