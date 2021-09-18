Displaced residents of Karabakh's Shushi discuss Artsakh status and other issues during consultation

The Operational Headquarters of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) in Armenia today hosted a consultation with representatives of a non-governmental organization of Shushi and discussed urgent issues concerning the forcefully displaced residents of Shushi, including the status of the Republic of Artsakh, the status of forcefully displaced residents, housing issues, employment and social programs. This is what the Shushi Office of the Operational Headquarters of the Government of Artsakh in Armenia reported, adding the following:
“The recommendations on the mentioned issues were submitted to officer of the Shushi Office of the Operational Headquarters E. Petrosyan.
The consultations will be ongoing.
We ask the residents of Shushi who have temporarily taken shelter in the territory of the Republic of Armenia to attend and support the consultations.”