Armenia police chief signs orders

Chief of Police of Armenia, Major General Vahe Ghazaryan today signed orders.
As reported photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan, by the police chief’s orders, commander of the 1st platoon of the 5th company of the 2nd officers’ battalion of Road Police Arman Sukiasyan has been appointed commander of the 5th company of the 2nd officers’ battalion, Garik Martirosyan has been appointed commander of the 1st platoon of the 5th company of the 2nd officers’ battalion of Road Police, and commander of the 2nd platoon of the 1st company of the 2nd officers’ battalion of Road Police Karapet Harutyunyan has been ranked Lieutenant Colonel of the Police.