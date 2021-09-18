Veterans of 44-day Karabakh war awarded

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Yerevan Municipality and the staff of the head of Arabkir district hosted an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Armenia, as reported on the Facebook page of Arabkir district.
“The heroes of the event were participants of the 44-day war, the veterans of the first war in Artsakh and the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016, as well as representatives of the Arabkir unit of the Union of Volunteer Land Defenders (Yerkrapah Union).
Veterans of the 44-day war, including Private Hakob Sargsyan, Davit Karapetyan, Davit Khachatryan, Sergeant Hunan Hkobyan were awarded the Combat Service Medals, and Lieutenant Levon Altunyan was awarded Medal for Courage.
“It’s a great joy for me to grant awards to the heroes of our days and express my gratitude to them and respect the Heroes who sacrificed their lives for the right of each of us to live on this land,” Head of Arabkir district Aram Danielyan stated.