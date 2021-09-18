News
Karabakh President receives Deputy Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today received Deputy Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ararat Khlghatyan, as reported the Central Information Department of the Staff of the President of Artsakh.

The course of implementation of the programs being implemented in Artsakh under the Fund’s sponsorship and the prospects for new projects were discussed.

The head of state said the Fund’s activities aimed at helping Artsakh get out of the post-war crisis are extremely important and stressed that only through the efforts of all Armenians of the world will it be possible to create dignified conditions for Armenians to live and create in Artsakh. In this context, President Harutyunyan emphasized the vital significance of short-term and long-term programs that are being carried out in the areas of housing and education, as well as restoration of infrastructures damaged as a result of the war, and voiced hope that the programs would be ongoing.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
