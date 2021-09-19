Several hundred people go on protest action at US Congress

Several hundred people came to the walls of the US Congress to speak in support of the participants in the assault capitol, which occurred on January 6, USA Today reported.
In connection with the meeting of the authorities, the security measures in the center of Washington strengthened, the police are presented in a state of high readiness.
Participants in the demonstration of Justice for J6 require a fair relationship in the courts to over 600 suspects in the assembly of the Capitol.
Not far from them there were several people who adhere to opposing political views accused of protesters in betrayal of American ideals and often provoking them.
Police stops all this kind of attempt. At the moment, there were no serious incidents and unrest.