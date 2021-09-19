News
Sunday
September 19
Birds dying en masse in New York
Birds dying en masse in New York
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The financial district of Manhattan in New York is full of dead birds, as they hit the windows of skyscrapers, the National Audubon Society reported.
Brightly lit glass skyscrapers cause the death of various species of birds during the spring or autumn migration season.

Environmental volunteer Melissa Breyer said she usually collects about 20 dead or crippled birds during her shift—but this time she found 226 dead birds.
Breyer managed to find 30 wounded but still-living birds, and she took them to the Wild Bird Fund, a wildlife rehab center.

Glass skyscrapers are dangerous for birds because they create reflection, and therefore the birds do not realize that they are actually flying directly to the wall.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
