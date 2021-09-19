Drone mistakenly drops package of drugs into US schoolyard

A drone making a "delivery" for prisoners at a jail in the US State of Virginia erroneously dropped the package full of contraband in a neighboring schoolyard, according to police, FOX 11 reported.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the drop was made at around 8:24 a.m. local time at the Brunswick Academy. An employee at the school told police he saw the drone land and then someone in a small, dark-colored sedan came by a short time later and scooped it up.
The package contained several pounds of marijuana and tobacco, and three cellphones, and a USB-C to lightning converter. Police released photos to Facebook of the delivery.
"Obviously apparent that the package was intended to be dropped at the adjacent property of the Lawrenceville Correctional Center," wrote Sheriff B.K. Roberts.
This is an ongoing police investigation in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Corrections Drug Task Force.