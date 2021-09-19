507 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Sunday morning, 507 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 253,600 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Health.
Also, 14 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,131 cases.
Four more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,191 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 489, the total respective number so far is 236,088, and the number of people currently being treated is 11,190.
And 5,436 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,651,454 such tests have been performed to date.