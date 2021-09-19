Cement plant opens in Artsakh

Before the war unleashed against us in September 2020, we had discussed with the investor the plan to have a modern cement factory in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], the latter’s President, Arayik Harutyunyan, informed on Facebook.
"After the war, the businessman not only did not give up that business idea, but also implemented [it] in full; the cost of the [respective] investment program was about 2 million US dollars. Apart from cement, the factory will also manufacture other construction materials which, I am convinced, will be widely used in the construction work that has gained huge momentum in Artsakh," Harutyunyan added.