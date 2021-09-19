Armenia ombudsman: National Security Service taking active measures to have our compatriots returned

The Office of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia spoke with the National Security Service (NSS) about the disappearance of two residents of Kasakh village in Kotayk Province from the Goris-Vorotan road section, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan wrote on Facebook.
"I can assure that at the moment the NSS is taking active measures to have our compatriots returned.
I, myself, have spoken with the families of the missing.
I have spoken also with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in Armenia. I have informed about the problem, passed on the information we obtained, and asked to keep the issue under direct attention," Tatoyan added, in particular.