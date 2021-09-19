News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 19
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Turkey’s Erdogan: Georgia premier conveyed Armenia PM’s proposal to hold meeting
Turkey’s Erdogan: Georgia premier conveyed Armenia PM’s proposal to hold meeting
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, has conveyed the proposal by the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, for a meeting. The statement came from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a news conference at Istanbul Ataturk Airport on Sunday before leaving for the United States to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Anatolia news agency reported.

"But for that, Armenia must take positive steps. If that meeting takes place, Turkey will also establish diplomatic relations [with Armenia]," Erdogan added, when asked to comment on Armenian PM Pashinyan’s statement on the plan to open a corridor—via Armenia—between Azerbaijan and its exclave Nakhchivan. 
According to Erdogan, the issue of opening or refusing to open this corridor is political.

Also, the Turkish president expressed hope that the difficulties in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations will be overcome by opening the "Zangezur Corridor."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MFA: No negotiations being held for normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations at the moment
Recently, Ankara and Yerevan have been...
 Armenia PM: We are ready to talk with Turkey about reopening railway, roads
The president of Turkey made a public reference to the issue of relations with Armenia…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan on regional peace: There are some positive public signals from Turkey
We will assess those signals…
 Erdogan: Turkey will take steps if Armenia seizes opportunity
"With the end of the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], conditions for long-term peace have been created in the region,” said the Turkish president…
 Pashinyan: Armenia enmity with Turkey must be manageable
According to the acting premier, Turkey is Armenia's enemy, but also—its neighbor…
 Opposition party leader: Armenia security system not ready for opening of Turkey border
This matter should be removed, in general, from the agenda at this phase…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos