Turkey’s Erdogan: Georgia premier conveyed Armenia PM’s proposal to hold meeting

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, has conveyed the proposal by the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, for a meeting. The statement came from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a news conference at Istanbul Ataturk Airport on Sunday before leaving for the United States to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Anatolia news agency reported.
"But for that, Armenia must take positive steps. If that meeting takes place, Turkey will also establish diplomatic relations [with Armenia]," Erdogan added, when asked to comment on Armenian PM Pashinyan’s statement on the plan to open a corridor—via Armenia—between Azerbaijan and its exclave Nakhchivan.
According to Erdogan, the issue of opening or refusing to open this corridor is political.
Also, the Turkish president expressed hope that the difficulties in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations will be overcome by opening the "Zangezur Corridor."