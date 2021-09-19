Protest being staged outside Armenia government building

A group of citizens are protesting in front of the main building of the government, and demanding the cancellation of the September 21 concert dedicated to the Independence Day anniversary of Armenia.
Families of the casualties in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall, as well as public and political figures and ordinary citizens are taking part in this demonstration. They believe that holding a celebration event these days in Armenia is irreverence to the memory of the aforesaid casualties
A concert dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence is scheduled for September 21 at Republic Square in downtown capital city Yerevan.
Earlier,Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had stated that, "There will be a colorful and large-scale event on Independence Day [anniversary], which will be dedicated also to the memory of those killed in the war."