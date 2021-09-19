News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 19
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Khatibzadeh: Iran hopes Iranian truckers detained by Azeris in Armenia's Syunik will be released immediately
Khatibzadeh: Iran hopes Iranian truckers detained by Azeris in Armenia's Syunik will be released immediately
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Asked about the detention of Iranian truck drivers by Azerbaijan in Syunik Province of Armenia, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh noted that Iran has followed up the issue, and has requested immediate release of the drivers and a meeting of officials to provide a sustainable solution to the issue, IRNA reported.

And about the issues regarding a motorway connecting Iran to Armenia, the Iranian MFA spokesman highlighted Iran’s policy on prioritizing territorial integrity of the neighboring countries, saying that Iran tries to leverage its capacities with regards to its neighbors in a balanced manner.


 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Colorado killer sentenced to 1,282 years, in addition to life in prison
For murdering a classmate during a 2019 school shooting that wounded eight others…
 Explosion in Afghanistan's Jalalabad leaves at least 3 dead
According to Ariana News TV, another 18...
 Russia citizen breaks window of Yerevan bank and enters, police disarm him (PHOTOS)
The police station in the Arabkir district of...
 Mined car explodes in Kabul
TOLO News also reported that...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan visits imprisoned opposition MP now in civic hospital
The head of the second president's office, however, did not provide any other details…
 Armenia Administrative Court terminates proceedings on case of army General Staff ex-chief vs. President, PM
The plaintiff had demanded from the court to…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos