Khatibzadeh: Iran hopes Iranian truckers detained by Azeris in Armenia's Syunik will be released immediately

Asked about the detention of Iranian truck drivers by Azerbaijan in Syunik Province of Armenia, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh noted that Iran has followed up the issue, and has requested immediate release of the drivers and a meeting of officials to provide a sustainable solution to the issue, IRNA reported.
And about the issues regarding a motorway connecting Iran to Armenia, the Iranian MFA spokesman highlighted Iran’s policy on prioritizing territorial integrity of the neighboring countries, saying that Iran tries to leverage its capacities with regards to its neighbors in a balanced manner.