France MFA announces crisis in US relations

The crisis in France-US relations will seriously affect the deciding of NATO's new strategic concept, but will not lead to an exit from the Atlantic Alliance, said French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, according to AFP.
"NATO has initiated a discussion on the concept at the request of the President of the Republic. At the next NATO summit in Madrid, work will be done on the new strategic concept. Obviously, what happened will affect its course," Le Drian said.
Earlier, he had stated that the termination of the agreement with Australia indicates a crisis in France-US relations.