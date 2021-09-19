France’s Macron cancels Swiss counterpart’s visit

French President Emmanuel Macron has canceled the visit of his Swiss counterpart, Guy Parmelin, after choosing to acquire the American F-35s to renew his air fleet, rather than the French Rafales, according to information reported by the Swiss press this Sunday, Morning Express reported.

The visit, scheduled for Paris in November, had been planned for six months.

In the midst of a diplomatic crisis with the United States and Australia, after the abortion of a contract for the acquisition of 12 French submarines by Canberra, France is now entering into a cold with its Swiss neighbor.

Le Matin Dimanche newspaper indicates that the Elysee has chosen to no longer receive the Swiss President, following the decision of the Swiss Defense Department, to buy F-35s to the detriment of French Rafale.

Emmanuel Macron “would have gone even further by no longer authorizing high-level bilateral contacts with Switzerland until next summer,” also affirms the Swiss weekly.

As a reminder, France on Friday recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia for “consultations”—and at the request of Emmanuel Macron.

This strong decision came the day after the announcement, from the White House, of the termination of a contract for the sale of 12 submarines for an amount estimated at 56 billion euros, between France and Australia, in the profit from a new contract with the United States.



