Goris city deputy mayor: Azerbaijan military hit Armenian young man with handheld transceiver antenna

An Azerbaijani soldier on Saturday hit an Armenian young man with the antenna of a handheld transceiver at the Vorotan village section of the Goris-Kapan motorway of Armenia. The deputy mayor of Goris city, Karen Kocharyan, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, talking about the incidents that take place on the aforesaid road section that has passed under the control of Azerbaijan.

"The Azerbaijani soldier cursed at the young man from Shurnukh [village of Armenia’s Syunik Province] who was traveling on that road, hit his car with his foot, and the young man said, 'What are you doing?' He [i.e., the Azerbaijani soldier] said, 'Shut up!' and hit the young man with the antenna of a handheld transceiver, said 'Shut up!'” said the deputy mayor of Goris.

He added that the Azerbaijanis had recently hit an Armenian truck while it was passing along the roadside in the Vorotan section of the Goris-Kapan motorway.

"They did it on purpose, they caused a lot of damage, we can say, they completely destroyed the cabin. The vehicle belongs to Apaven cargo transportation company. They also insult and threaten our drivers," Karen Kocharyan said.

Earlier on Sunday, the National Security Service of Armenia reported that that two people had deviated, while traveling on the Goris-Vorotan motorway, and ended up in the territory under the control of Azerbaijan.