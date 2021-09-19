Russia elections over

The three-day elections in Russia have concluded Sunday evening.

As reported earlier, the State Duma MPs from nine regions, as well as the members of 39 regional and local parliaments were being elected.

The Russians are electing the new makeup of the State Duma. The lower house of the Russian legislature is elected for a term of five years—and by a mixed electoral system; 225 lawmakers—with party electoral lists, and another 225—with single-mandate constituencies.

Regional elections were held in 46 subjects of Russia. Nine shall be elected officials, and 39 shall be elected to the legislature.

Elections were conducted at the community level, too.

A total of 23 political parties were running in the elections at all levels, and they had nominated about 74,000 candidates.

Residents of seven regions had used the option of remote online voting.