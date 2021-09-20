Armenia opposition MP: No security mechanisms on Goris-Kapan motorway to prevent abducting, getting lost

The recent incidents on various sections of the Goris-Kapan interstate road show that the relevant security systems either do not work or work with severe disruptions in that section of the border. Tigran Abrahamyan, an MP from the opposition "With Honor" Faction in the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (RA) and the founder of Henaket Analytical Center, wrote about this on Facebook.
"The fact that the 2 RA citizens—returned to their homeland last night—being under the control of Azerbaijan will still be studied. However, it is a fact that no security mechanisms, in the presence of which the cases of both abducting and getting lost will be prevented, are in operation in that part of the border.
Repairing of alternative roads alone will not resolve the problem. There are other visible and invisible issues here towards which the incumbent [Armenian] authorities do not take serious steps, or simply do not have the political will to do so," the opposition MP added.