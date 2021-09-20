News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
2 Armenian General Benevolent Union women die from stabbing (PHOTOS)
2 Armenian General Benevolent Union women die from stabbing (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Netherlands chapter of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) lost two of its most active women members through a heinous stabbing crime, AGBU Holland informed on Facebook.

“We lost two of our dear ones who served AGBU for years tirelessly. They are the board member and chairperson of Women’s Committee Mrs. Maral Dermovesian, and Mrs. Zonund Kardanakian member of Women’s Committee. (…). we pray to the Lord to Rest both In Peace and to their family members patience and strength in this terrible moments,” the Chapter added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Young Dutch man with mental disorder shoots at passers-by, kills 2 female members of AGBU Holland
According to Homenetmen Almelo, the two women...
 8 dead after shooting at Russia university
The yet unidentified gunman was detained…
 Firefighting resumes at Armenia national park
About 300 hectares of vegetation has been destroyed so far…
 Khatibzadeh: Iran hopes Iranian truckers detained by Azeris in Armenia's Syunik will be released immediately
The Iranian MFA spokesman…
 Colorado killer sentenced to 1,282 years, in addition to life in prison
For murdering a classmate during a 2019 school shooting that wounded eight others…
 Explosion in Afghanistan's Jalalabad leaves at least 3 dead
According to Ariana News TV, another 18...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos