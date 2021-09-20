2 Armenian General Benevolent Union women die from stabbing (PHOTOS)

The Netherlands chapter of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) lost two of its most active women members through a heinous stabbing crime, AGBU Holland informed on Facebook.
“We lost two of our dear ones who served AGBU for years tirelessly. They are the board member and chairperson of Women’s Committee Mrs. Maral Dermovesian, and Mrs. Zonund Kardanakian member of Women’s Committee. (…). we pray to the Lord to Rest both In Peace and to their family members patience and strength in this terrible moments,” the Chapter added, in particular.