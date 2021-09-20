News
Monday
September 20
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Russia deputy PM: Issue of corridors not being discussed
Russia deputy PM: Issue of corridors not being discussed
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The issue of corridors is not being discussed. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told this to reporters in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Monday.

According to him, the issue of unblocking the economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus is being discussed.

"Negotiations are in progress in a positive course," Overchuk added.

To note, Alexei Overchuk is the head of the Armenian, Russian, and Azerbaijani deputy PMs' trilateral group on the matter of unblocking the communications in the South Caucasus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
