North Korean MFA slams new defense alliance created by Australia, UK and US

The US decision to transfer technology to Australia to build nuclear submarines is an extremely dangerous step that could provoke a nuclear arms race in the world, said North Korean Foreign Ministry, TASS reported.

This is a highly undesirable and dangerous act that will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and initiate a nuclear arms race, said an unnamed diplomat. He pointed out that Pyongyang will "carefully study the background of this decision by Washington.

Noting that such actions by the administration of President Joe Biden undermine the existing international order, threatening peace and stability,the Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that in such an environment, the decision of the North Korean leadership to strengthen the country's defense capability was the only correct one.

The current situation once again demonstrates that the build-up of defense capabilities in the long term must continue in order for us to be prepared for such dramatic changes in the field of global security, the MFA representative added.