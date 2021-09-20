Armenia economy minister on Goris-Kapan motorway situation: We are very actively rebuilding bypass road

We are all concerned about the situation there is today, but we are also confident that this issue will be resolved in the very near future. The minister of economy, Vahan Kerobyan, told this to reporters within the framework of the Armenian Business Forum 2021 being held in the capital Yerevan Monday—and referring to the situation on the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway of Armenia.
"Through negotiations, I am confident that we will achieve that the currently operation road will work as normal. Second, you know that we are also very actively rebuilding the bypass rod to make it accessible to trucks. Third, which is no less important, is the large investments in the Kajaran-Sisian section of the North-South [road corridor] project [of Armenia]. I have already said that this is an investment of about $1 billion, which will pass to its implementation phase very soon," the economy minister added.