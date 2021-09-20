Greek MFA slams Turkey for illegal fishing in its territorial waters

The Greek Foreign Ministry protested to the Turkish side for carrying out illegal fishing in Greek territorial waters, TASS reported.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, within the framework of ensuring our national sovereignty, as well as protecting European achievements, instructed the Greek Embassy in Ankara to protest against conducting illegal fishing by Turkish fishing vessels in our territorial waters, the message says.

The FM also noted the condemnable activities of the Turkish coast guard ships, which accompany Turkish fishing vessels and pursue Greek fishing vessels.

Illegal fishing in the territorial waters of Greece is also a violation of European law, except that it is another violation of international maritime law by Turkey, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Greek side, committed to protecting its rights in accordance with international law, does not leave a single challenge unanswered, the Greek Foreign Ministry concluded.