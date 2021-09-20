Russian official: Bandwidth of Upper Lars checkpoint to grow by 6.5 times in 2022

The bandwidth of the Upper Lars checkpoint will be increased 6.5 times in 2022. This is what Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia Dmitry Volvach told reporters in Yerevan today.
Volvach clarified that, in addition to far-reaching political goals, there is also work to do to eliminate the obstacles of reciprocal trade. According to him, there are some difficulties, and one of the reasons is that reconstruction works are underway.
“We are keeping the situation under serious control along with our colleagues of the Ministry of Transport. We declare that reconstruction should end in mid-2022 with regard to passenger transportation, and reconstruction should end in late 2022 with regard to cargo transportation. I believe this will be a serious step for bilateral cooperation and cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union in order to further accelerate trade turnover and facilitate the work of businessmen who supply goods from Armenia to Russia and vice versa,” Volvach said.