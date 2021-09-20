Russia ambassador to Armenia: Innovative approaches needed to deepen bilateral relations

Innovative approaches are needed to deepen bilateral relations between Armenia and Russia. Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin stated this during Monday’s roundtable discussion in the capital Yerevan—and entitled "Armenian-Russian Economic Cooperation: Promising Projects."
According to him, close economic relations have been established between the two countries.
"We have a solid economic basis for that. (…). The small and medium-sized business sector also deserves special attention. Economic cooperation forms the basis for the whole framework of our relations, for a strategic alliance," Kopirkin said.
However, according to the diplomat, it is important not to stop and to continue to deepen the existing cooperation, expanding it in promising directions.
"Dynamism and an innovative approach are needed to maintain the level of cooperation achieved and, moreover, to raise its level. Only this will ensure competitiveness, strengthen the position of Russian business in Armenia, and vice versa. This is also important, given the prospect of opening regional communications, towards which the Russian Federation is actively working. It is very important that there is political will on both sides. This is evidenced also by the makeup of participants in today's event," said Kopirkin.