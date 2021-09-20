News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Gunshots heard in Armenia's Kut village again
Gunshots heard in Armenia's Kut village again
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Gunshots from the adversary [Azerbajian] were heard in Armenia’s Kut village again two days ago. This is what head of the enlarged Geghamasar community Hakob Avetyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“There are so many gunshots that we can’t even record them anymore. There were few gunshots. There were no damages. The shooting lasted half an hour. The gunshots were fired with weapons of various calibers,” he said.

Asked if the regional governor of Gegharkunik Province has visited Geghamasar, Avetyan said even though the regional governor hasn’t visited the community yet, he was told the latter might visit tomorrow. “I’m waiting for a call. If the regional governor doesn’t come, we will definitely take measures,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains or relics of soldiers not found in Hadrut today
Since the truce, the remains of a...
 Armenia economy minister: Unblocking of communication will help increase country's GDP by 30%
According to him, this is based on...
 Iran Ambassador to Armenia: We hope alternative road to Goris is built as soon as possible
As you know, in certain sections of...
 PM: Armenia greatly interested in opening communications
Pashinyan received the Russian deputy premier…
 Deputy PM: Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral platform discusses issues I have spoken about many times
They relate to possible infrastructural solutions and legal arrangements for those solutions…
 Armenia economy minister on Goris-Kapan motorway situation: We are very actively rebuilding bypass road
To make it accessible to trucks…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos