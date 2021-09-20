Gunshots heard in Armenia's Kut village again

Gunshots from the adversary [Azerbajian] were heard in Armenia’s Kut village again two days ago. This is what head of the enlarged Geghamasar community Hakob Avetyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“There are so many gunshots that we can’t even record them anymore. There were few gunshots. There were no damages. The shooting lasted half an hour. The gunshots were fired with weapons of various calibers,” he said.
Asked if the regional governor of Gegharkunik Province has visited Geghamasar, Avetyan said even though the regional governor hasn’t visited the community yet, he was told the latter might visit tomorrow. “I’m waiting for a call. If the regional governor doesn’t come, we will definitely take measures,” he added.