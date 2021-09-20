News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Russia deputy PM: Development of new strategic document has started with Armenia
Russia deputy PM: Development of new strategic document has started with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The development of a new strategic intergovernmental document with Armenia in the medium term has begun. I am talking about an economic cooperation program until 2025, which will specify the main directions of our cooperation. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk stated this at Monday’s Armenian Business Forum 2021 in the capital Yerevan.

According to him, they will be specific programs by sectors.

"Cooperation between Armenia and Russia in bilateral and multilateral formats is of strategic importance for us," he said.

Overchuk added that despite the coronavirus pandemic, Russia has maintained its status as Armenia's leading trade partner and ensures virtually a third of its foreign trade.

"Ever since Armenia's accession to the EEU and before the pandemic, a growth in mutual trade was recorded twice—from $1.3 billion to up to $2.5 billion. Last year, the turnover between our countries decreased by 9.5%, but we managed to overcome the reduction in January-July 2021. We should not be satisfied with what we have achieved. There are still many projects and ideas ahead, and the most important thing is the desire to implement them," Alexei Overchuk concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian Expert Center: Russia is ready to offer Yerevan buses and new metro wagons
Nikishina explained that...
 Alexey Overchuk: Russia is ready to help Armenia overcome economic crisis and pandemic
According to Overchuk, the current...
 Armenia PM congratulates Vladimir Putin on United Russia Party's victory
Please accept my sincere...
 Armenian Deputy PM: Armenia-Russia trade turnover made up $1.9 billion in first semester of 2021
According to him, trade turnover has...
 Russia ambassador to Armenia: Innovative approaches needed to deepen bilateral relations
According to Kopirkin, close economic relations have been established between the two countries…
 PM: Armenia greatly interested in opening communications
Pashinyan received the Russian deputy premier…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos