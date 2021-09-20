Russian Expert Center: Russia is ready to offer Yerevan buses and new metro wagons

Russia is ready to offer Yerevan buses and new metro wagons. This is what Director of the Russian Expert Center Veronika Nikishina said at the Armenian Business Forum today.
“We are also ready to offer to design and build new metro wagons. In addition to conventional energy, we are ready for cooperation in the green energy sector,” she added.
Nikishina explained that Russian companies may participate in the implementation of projects aimed at rearming greenhouses with state-of-the-art equipment and establish joint enterprises in order to produce and supply agricultural products.