News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Russian Expert Center: Russia is ready to offer Yerevan buses and new metro wagons
Russian Expert Center: Russia is ready to offer Yerevan buses and new metro wagons
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Russia is ready to offer Yerevan buses and new metro wagons. This is what Director of the Russian Expert Center Veronika Nikishina said at the Armenian Business Forum today.

“We are also ready to offer to design and build new metro wagons. In addition to conventional energy, we are ready for cooperation in the green energy sector,” she added.

Nikishina explained that Russian companies may participate in the implementation of projects aimed at rearming greenhouses with state-of-the-art equipment and establish joint enterprises in order to produce and supply agricultural products.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia deputy PM: Development of new strategic document has started with Armenia
There are still many projects and ideas ahead, and the most important thing is the desire to implement them…
Alexey Overchuk: Russia is ready to help Armenia overcome economic crisis and pandemic
According to Overchuk, the current...
 Armenia PM congratulates Vladimir Putin on United Russia Party's victory
Please accept my sincere...
 Armenian Deputy PM: Armenia-Russia trade turnover made up $1.9 billion in first semester of 2021
According to him, trade turnover has...
 Russia ambassador to Armenia: Innovative approaches needed to deepen bilateral relations
According to Kopirkin, close economic relations have been established between the two countries…
 PM: Armenia greatly interested in opening communications
Pashinyan received the Russian deputy premier…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos