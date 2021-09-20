News
Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan pledges investments worth $780,000,000
Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan pledges investments worth $780,000,000
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Successful businessmen of Armenia and Russia have gathered here today. This is what President of Tashir Group, founder of the Investors Club of Armenia Samvel Karapetyan stated in his speech at the Armenian Business Forum today.

“We are especially pleased with the fact that Russia is the partnering country for the forum. I only have good news for you. Today we are not going to announce the creation of new foundations and funds or call on you to transfer funds. We will call on you to make effective investments in Armenia’s economy. Despite the hardships of the past few years, Armenia is still a favorable country for business, especially for Russian businessmen. Armenian economy is open for close cooperation thanks to the traditionally friendly ties between the Russians and Armenians, and this is exactly why the Armenian Businessmen’s Association organized this forum, the goals of which are to enhance Armenian economy through investments and establish closer economic cooperation with businessmen of various countries and first and foremost Russian businessmen.

It is important to work multilaterally for improvement of the investment climate in order to engage real investments in Armenia. Since the Armenian market is restricted, it is necessary to integrate bigger international markets, the most important one of which is the Russian market. To make the Armenian market more attractive for Russian businessmen, it is necessary to organize teaching of Russian at the state level. Armenians have real potential, and our objective is to consolidate our resources for the country’s sustainable future.

This is why I would like to present Tashir Group’s five-year investment program, which comprises the energy sector, industry, tourism, promotion of young people’s businesses and continuation of development programs in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Overall, there will be $780,000,000 in investments.”
