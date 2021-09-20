Armenian filmmaker calls on Armenia citizens to join march to Yerablur Military Pantheon on Independence Day

Today we will stand in silence and with candles in memory of all those and first and foremost the martyrs of the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] and those who sacrificed their lives for Armenia’s independence; this is how Armenia’s independence should be marked, and today, at 12 a.m. we will march to Yerablur Military Pantheon. This is what filmmaker Armen Grigoryan told reporters today. Grigoryan had joined the citizens who were standing in front of the government building and were expressing their discontent with the fact that a concert will be held at Republic Square on September 21.

“Join the march, regardless of who the organizer will be. Now is not the time to split into parts on the ground of politics. The important thing is that healthy forces come together. Political affiliation, religion and nationality don’t matter. Join tomorrow’s march, if you consider this land yours,” he stated.