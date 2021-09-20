Armenia PM sends telegram of condolence to Russia President

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today sent a telegram of condolence to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin over the deaths caused by the incident that took place in Perm, the press service of the Government of Armenia reports.
“I was deeply saddened by the news about those who died and were injured as a result of the tragic incident that took place at Perm State National Research University.
On behalf of all Armenians and myself, I express my sincere condolences to you and the families and close ones of the victims, and I wish all the injured speedy recovery,” the telegram reads.