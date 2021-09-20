News
Tuesday
September 21
News
Biden to declare end of "20-year war" in Afghanistan in speech at UN General Assembly
Biden to declare end of "20-year war" in Afghanistan in speech at UN General Assembly
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A top US government official today declared that, in his speech at the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden will announce that after the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan, the US is making the transition to a new stage of foreign policy that will be characterized by intensive diplomacy, USA Today reports.

The government official went on to say that the main topic of the speech will be the idea that the US is ending the chapter of the 20-year war in Afghanistan and starting the chapter of intensive diplomacy.

According to the official, Biden intends to declare that this new stage will be characterized by the resolute competition with great powers, but not a cold war.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
