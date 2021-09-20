Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises are being held in Nakhchivan

Based on the treaty on military cooperation signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the “Unbreakable Brotherhood-2021” joint tactical exercises (with combat shooting) have begun in Nakhchivan, with the participation of motor-rifle units, a special significance detachment, an infantry unit and other units of the armed forces are being used, Azerbaijani presses report, citing the Ministry of Defense.
Servicemen, formations and fighters of the garrison of Nakhchivan, as well as the units of the Armed Forces of Turkey are engaged in the military exercises.