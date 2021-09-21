Newspaper: Azerbaijanis get more ‘active’ after dismissal of commander of Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh

YEREVAN. – Hraparak newspaper of Armenia writes: After the departure of Rustam Muradov and the appointment of Major General Mikhail Kosobokov to the post of the commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], Azerbaijani provocations—in the form of shootings and other obstinacies—have become more frequent.

We learned from our sources in Artsakh that the Azerbaijanis recently stopped and inspected a Russian UAZ[-model jeep] entering Shushi, which shocked the Russian soldiers. They have been in Artsakh for several months, but this is the first incident that Azerbaijani soldiers have inspected them.

It is said that the Azerbaijani activeness is conditioned by Kosobokov's reputation. The Azerbaijanis, roughly speaking, are moving forward so as not to fall behind. “Kosobokov is rougher [than Muradov] not only in character, but also is in favor of resolving conflicts through the self-determination of nations; he has been to the Crimea, too” said our source.