Macron to Armenia’s Sarkissian: We will spare no effort to find lasting solution to conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a congratulatory message to President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the 30th Independence Day anniversary of Armenia. The message reads as follows, in particular:

France and Armenia are linked by a privileged relationship deeply rooted in history.

France wants to play a role in bringing peace to the region, and it is in that spirit that it stands with Armenia to help it meet the challenges it faces a year after the bloody war in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]. In this sense, France will be particularly committed to preserving the cultural and spiritual heritage—which reflects the uniqueness and richness of the South Caucasus—of the region.

And finally, we will spare no effort to find—within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs—a lasting solution to the conflict, and to achieve the stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus—in favor of regional development and prosperity. This also implies the resumption of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs. France, as a co-chairing country, is ready to render its assistance in this matter.