494 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
494 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 494 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 254,436 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,161 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,193 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 390, the total respective number so far is 236,968, and the number of people currently being treated is 11,114—an increase by 85 from the previous day.

And 4,537 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,660,016 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
