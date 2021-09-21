Armenia Security Council chief refuses to speak about possible Pashinyan-Erdogan meeting

While at Yerablur Military Pantheon in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday, secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, refused to answer the question about a possible meeting between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"What can you say about a future Pashinyan-Erdogan meeting? Has anything like that happened? Answer in one word. There is an information blockade in the country [i.e., Armenia]," the Factor.am reporter said, addressing Grigoryan.
The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, however, got into his service car without answering, and left.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that a few days ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had stated that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had proposed—through the Georgian premier—to meet with him.