Armenia Security Council chief refuses to speak about possible Pashinyan-Erdogan meeting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


While at Yerablur Military Pantheon in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday, secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, refused to answer the question about a possible meeting between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"What can you say about a future Pashinyan-Erdogan meeting? Has anything like that happened? Answer in one word. There is an information blockade in the country [i.e., Armenia]," the Factor.am reporter said, addressing Grigoryan.

The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, however, got into his service car without answering, and left.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that a few days ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had stated that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had proposed—through the Georgian premier—to meet with him.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
