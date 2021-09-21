Wreath laid on behalf of Armenia ex-President Sargsyan at Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Armenia, a wreath on behalf of third President Serzh Sargsyan was laid Tuesday morning at the Yerablur Military Pantheon in the capital Yerevan—to the memorial wall eternalizing the heroism of the Armenians who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and independence of the Homeland, and a tribute was paid, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the office of the Third President
On the same day, Sargsyan visited the grave of his friend in arms—Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Hero, former chairman of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union of Armenia, Lieutenant General Manvel Grigoryan—, laid flowers to his grave, and paid tribute to this hero who passed a glorious military path.