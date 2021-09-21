News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 21
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Top Iran officials congratulate Armenia, Armenian people
Top Iran officials congratulate Armenia, Armenian people
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

In separate messages, high-ranking Iranian officials have congratulated Armenia and the Armenian people on the occasion of the 30th Independence Day anniversary of the country.

In his congratulatory message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wrote as follows, in particular: "I hope that (…) friendly relations [between Iran and Armenia] will be expanded to ensure the mutual interests of the two peoples in all spheres, and, together with ensuring the well-being and national interests of the peoples of the two countries, will be a reason for strengthening lasting security and peace in the region."

The President of Iran sent a congratulatory message also to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. "(...) the great potential of the two countries has given greater importance to the further deepening of bilateral relations (...). I find that (...) it will be possible to record outstanding achievements in this new phase of regional security and stability, as well as to strengthen the interests of the two friendly peoples,” Raisi noted, in particular, in this message.

Several other Iranian officials also sent messages to their Armenian counterparts, congratulating them and the Armenian people on the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Pashinyan to Iran’s Raisi. Our two governments’ activities started at same time, this is very good nuance
The Armenian PM’s meeting with the Iranian President is over in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan…
 Armenia PM, Iran President meeting in Tajikistan
Premier Pashinyan is in Tajikistan on a working visit…
 Armenia Parliament Speaker to Ambassador: Armenian-Iranian trade turnover hasn't undergone serious changes
The parties touched upon the activities aimed at...
 National Archives of Armenia and Iran to sign memorandum within scope of cooperation
Tabatabay noted that next year marks the 30th anniversary of the...
 Armenian FM briefs his Iranian counterpart on consequences of Azerbaijan's illegal invasion
The parties discussed in detail effective cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral platforms…
 Nikol Pashinyan and Ebrahim Raisi discuss issues of bilateral cooperation
The leaders of the Republic of Armenia and Iran also touched upon the possibilities of developing cooperation in the energy sector...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos