Top Iran officials congratulate Armenia, Armenian people

In separate messages, high-ranking Iranian officials have congratulated Armenia and the Armenian people on the occasion of the 30th Independence Day anniversary of the country.
In his congratulatory message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wrote as follows, in particular: "I hope that (…) friendly relations [between Iran and Armenia] will be expanded to ensure the mutual interests of the two peoples in all spheres, and, together with ensuring the well-being and national interests of the peoples of the two countries, will be a reason for strengthening lasting security and peace in the region."
The President of Iran sent a congratulatory message also to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. "(...) the great potential of the two countries has given greater importance to the further deepening of bilateral relations (...). I find that (...) it will be possible to record outstanding achievements in this new phase of regional security and stability, as well as to strengthen the interests of the two friendly peoples,” Raisi noted, in particular, in this message.
Several other Iranian officials also sent messages to their Armenian counterparts, congratulating them and the Armenian people on the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence.