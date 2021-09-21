News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 21
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Russia envoy to Armenia: Any challenge in modern world can be overcome only through joint efforts
Russia envoy to Armenia: Any challenge in modern world can be overcome only through joint efforts
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence. His message reads as follows, in particular:

The past decades have proved the inseparability of the truly fraternal ties between our countries and peoples, which are united by a common historical past.

Today, the fruitful cooperation between Russia and Armenia in the whole framework of bilateral relations, and the successful cooperation in the field of our integration units, have confirmed that any challenge in the modern world can be overcome only through joint efforts.

The Russian-Armenian alliance—which is based on deep historical, spiritual, cultural traditions and the common interests of our citizens—is the key to the successful development of our countries in today's complex, rapidly changing world.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin to Pashinyan: Trilateral agreements’ implementation will ensure your country’s peaceful, prosperous development
The Russian President congratulated the Armenian PM on the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence…
 Mishustin to Pashinyan: Russia-Armenia relations progressively developing in all directions
The Russian PM sent a congratulatory message to his Armenian counterpart on the 30th anniversary of the independence of Armenia...
 Putin: Development of Russia-Armenia relations corresponds to fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples
The Russian President issued a congratulatory message on the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence…
 Russian Expert Center: Russia is ready to offer Yerevan buses and new metro wagons
Nikishina explained that...
 Russia deputy PM: Development of new strategic document has started with Armenia
There are still many projects and ideas ahead, and the most important thing is the desire to implement them…
Alexey Overchuk: Russia is ready to help Armenia overcome economic crisis and pandemic
According to Overchuk, the current...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos