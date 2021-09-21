Russia envoy to Armenia: Any challenge in modern world can be overcome only through joint efforts

Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence. His message reads as follows, in particular:
The past decades have proved the inseparability of the truly fraternal ties between our countries and peoples, which are united by a common historical past.
Today, the fruitful cooperation between Russia and Armenia in the whole framework of bilateral relations, and the successful cooperation in the field of our integration units, have confirmed that any challenge in the modern world can be overcome only through joint efforts.
The Russian-Armenian alliance—which is based on deep historical, spiritual, cultural traditions and the common interests of our citizens—is the key to the successful development of our countries in today's complex, rapidly changing world.