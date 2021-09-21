US may approve Pfizer child vaccine drug soon

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may approve the use of Pfizer and BioNTech to vaccinate children under 12 years of age in the coming weeks, CNN reports citing experts.
Last week, nearly 311 children were admitted to hospitals per day.
"Ultimately, if we're serious about halting this epidemic in the United States, we need 85-90% of the US population vaccinated," dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Peter Hotez said. "That means all of the adults, all of the adolescents and large numbers of young kids."
He added that immunizing this age group will help protect not only themselves, but the entire population.