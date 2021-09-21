Armenia marks Independence Day: Digest on congratulations from int. leaders

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 21.09.21:

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, the Republic of Armenia celebrates the 30th anniversary of its independence.

The Declaration of Independence was adopted on August 23, 1990, at the session of the then Supreme Council (Parliament) of Armenia. Pursuant to this document, the then Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic was renamed the Republic of Armenia.

After the declaration of independence, dozens of countries recognized the Republic of Armenia. But the first is Lithuania, which recognized the Republic of Armenia on August 14, 1991; that is, even before its declaration of independence. Then throughout 1991, another 47 countries recognized the independence of the Republic of Armenia.

High-ranking officials, including PM Nikol Pashinyan, were visiting Yerablur Military Pantheon in the capital Yerevan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Armenia

The police were not allowing reporters to cover the visit.

The law enforcement officers on duty there did not give any answer as to why the reporters on location were not being permitted to advance further.

US President Joe Biden issued a message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence.

"The Armenian people have faced challenges over the last year, including the tragic loss of life in the fighting in the Nagorno Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict. As we mourn with the people of Armenia, we will work hand in hand with your government, including through the OSCE Minsk Group and other regional formats, to promote regional stability and conflict resolution. The United States will continue to advocate for the release of all Armenian detainees held in Azerbaijan," he noted in a statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Armenia.

"We value the important contributions that Armenian-Americans have made that enrich communities across the United States and add to our nation’s vibrancy," he noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence, the Russian presidential press service reported.

"[Russia’s] relations with Armenia are based on good traditions of friendship, cultural and spiritual closeness. Their further development in accordance with the allied spirit, of course, corresponds to the fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples," Putin stressed in his message.

Other international leaders have also congratulated Armenia on Independence Day.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, "France wants to play a role in bringing peace to the region, and it is in that spirit that it stands with Armenia to help it meet the challenges it faces a year after the bloody war in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]."

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to President Armen Sarkissian and noted that "China and Armenia support each other in issues of key interests of the countries."

Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wrote the following: "I hope that friendly relations [between Iran and Armenia] will be expanded to ensure the mutual interests of the two peoples in all spheres, and, together with ensuring the well-being and national interests of the peoples of the two countries, will be a reason for strengthening lasting security and peace in the region."

La Liga has congratulated Armenia on its Independence Day anniversary.

The respective video of Armenian international and Cadiz defender Varazdat Haroyan was posted on the Facebook page of the top Spanish football league—and in which the 29-year-old player congratulates the National Day of Armenia.

"Happy Independence Day, Armenia," reads the message attached to this video.